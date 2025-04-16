Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,939 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $482.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.57.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

