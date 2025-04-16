Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.