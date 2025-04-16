Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

