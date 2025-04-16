Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

