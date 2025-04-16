Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

