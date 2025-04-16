Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 612,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $193,418,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V stock opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.