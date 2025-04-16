Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOX opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

