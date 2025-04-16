Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,024,507 shares of company stock worth $29,233,743 and have sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

