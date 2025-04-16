Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,635,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,901,000 after acquiring an additional 505,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 1,409,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $59,373,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Barclays by 667.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 3,133,632 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 3.0 %

BCS stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.