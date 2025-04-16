Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

