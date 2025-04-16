Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

