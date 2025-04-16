Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

First American Financial stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

