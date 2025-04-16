Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.