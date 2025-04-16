Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.