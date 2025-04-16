Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

