Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 526,218 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 526,218 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,618,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,510,000 after buying an additional 1,559,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,372,000 after buying an additional 987,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,710,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 700,111 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

