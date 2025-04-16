Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,449,786 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1245 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

