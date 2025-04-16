Rep. Carol D. Miller Sells Off Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 842,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

