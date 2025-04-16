Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in American International Group stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

