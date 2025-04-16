Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wells Fargo & Company stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

