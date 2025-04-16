Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Halliburton stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.0 %

HAL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. 1,675,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

