Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDACORP stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

IDACORP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 328,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.61 and a 52-week high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

