Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in nVent Electric stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 825,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.