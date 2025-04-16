Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Buckle stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 415,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $84,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $2,982,360. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

