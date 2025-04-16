Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Carlyle Group stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CG stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 1,792,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

