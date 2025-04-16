Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after purchasing an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RSG opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

