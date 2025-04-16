Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TROW FY2025 Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.05. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.