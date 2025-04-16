Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.70 and a 200-day moving average of $532.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

