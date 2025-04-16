Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

