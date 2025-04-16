Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

