Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

