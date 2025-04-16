Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

