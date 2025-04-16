Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

