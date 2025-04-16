Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.57 and a 200-day moving average of $453.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

