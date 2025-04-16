Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,301,000.

IJR stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

