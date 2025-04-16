Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 952,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.