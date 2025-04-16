Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

