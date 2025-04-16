Reviewing Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) and Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Scienture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -66.92% -29.69% -19.45% Scienture N/A -77.60% -62.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legend Biotech and Scienture”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $627.24 million 9.88 -$518.25 million ($0.48) -70.29 Scienture $136,643.00 85.82 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Scienture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Scienture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 11 0 2.92 Scienture 0 0 0 0 0.00

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.14%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Scienture.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Scienture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Scienture on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

