ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Down 69.7% in March

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFWD shares. Laidlaw initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.53). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.
