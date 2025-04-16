Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rexel

Rexel Price Performance

Rexel Company Profile

Shares of RXEEY opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Rexel has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

(Get Free Report)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.