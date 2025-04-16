RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,898.28 ($25.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,806 ($23.90). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($24.09), with a volume of 146,917 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,892.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,904.92.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 162.20%.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

