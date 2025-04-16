RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,898.28 ($25.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,806 ($23.90). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($24.09), with a volume of 146,917 shares trading hands.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,892.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,904.92.
RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 162.20%.
RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
