Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 71,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

