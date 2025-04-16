Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 71,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
