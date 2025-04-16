Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 5,259,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,611,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 173.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

