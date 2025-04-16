RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.69. 368,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,732,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

