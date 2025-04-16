Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

Robert Half Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

