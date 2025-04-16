Robert W. Baird Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $27.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gentherm by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 332.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.