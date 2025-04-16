Robert W. Baird Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $23.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

