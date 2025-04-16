Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Gentex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 664,389 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

