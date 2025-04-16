Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 17,772,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 23,813,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,936.79. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,561,121 shares of company stock worth $128,692,730. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

