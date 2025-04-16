Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 12.0 %

BATS PAVE opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

